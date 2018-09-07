South Africa: Kimberley Cop Killer Gets Life in Prison

Cop killer Mzwandile Majosi has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing off-duty Constable Lentswe Mogorosi to death, the Hawks said on Thursday.

He was found guilty of murder on Monday for stabbing Mogorosi to death in January 2017, and then sentenced to life in prison. He was also sentenced to a further 15 years in prison for robbery, and one year for the possession of drugs.

Hawks Northern Cape head Major General Kholekile Galawe applauded his colleagues in the Serious Organised Crime Investigating Unit for the work that led to the sentencing.

Mogorosi was stationed at the Roodepan police station in Kimberley.

He was found dumped in a veld in Lerato Park, Kimberley, on January 8, 2017, with multiple stab wounds. He died on January 9.

Majosi was then traced, arrested and tried.

His sentences will run concurrently.

