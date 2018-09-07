6 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: High-Speed Car Chase in Green Point Cape Town Leads to the Arrest of Three People

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Supplied
High-speed chase in Green Point, Cape Town, ends in crash and arrests.

Police arrested three people on Thursday for the alleged possession of a stolen vehicle, after a high-speed car chase in Green Point, Cape Town.

A 29-year-old woman and two men aged, 24 and 37, were apprehended in Cavalcade Road for the possession of a vehicle that had allegedly been hijacked in Table View, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said.

"During the pursuit, the vehicle collided with a wall in Cavalcade Road. One of the suspects attempted to flee and broke his leg."

Following the crash, Metro Police had the vehicle surrounded to ensure that no one escaped, LPR Camera Project Manager Jacques Weber said.

"One of the suspects was trapped by the accident and had to be extracted from the vehicle by Cape Town Fire and Metro Rescue Services."

Eye-witness Herman Lategan said he was impressed by the way in which the police handled the situation.

"Police were very professional at the scene. They treated the alleged hijackers very well. All kudos to police. They did a good job," he said.

The three people are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Source: News24

South Africa

Child Abduction Videos Appear to Be Hoaxes - Police

Video clips depicting child kidnappings and abductions, which have gone viral on social media, appear to be hoaxes, the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.