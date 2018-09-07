South Africa: High-Speed Car Chase in Green Point Cape Town Leads to the Arrest of Three People

Photo: Supplied

High-speed chase in Green Point, Cape Town, ends in crash and arrests.

Police arrested three people on Thursday for the alleged possession of a stolen vehicle, after a high-speed car chase in Green Point, Cape Town.

A 29-year-old woman and two men aged, 24 and 37, were apprehended in Cavalcade Road for the possession of a vehicle that had allegedly been hijacked in Table View, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said.

"During the pursuit, the vehicle collided with a wall in Cavalcade Road. One of the suspects attempted to flee and broke his leg."

Following the crash, Metro Police had the vehicle surrounded to ensure that no one escaped, LPR Camera Project Manager Jacques Weber said.

"One of the suspects was trapped by the accident and had to be extracted from the vehicle by Cape Town Fire and Metro Rescue Services."

Eye-witness Herman Lategan said he was impressed by the way in which the police handled the situation.

"Police were very professional at the scene. They treated the alleged hijackers very well. All kudos to police. They did a good job," he said.

The three people are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Source: News24