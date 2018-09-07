South Africa: ANC Wins Soshanguve By-Election, EFF Making Inroads

The ANC in Tshwane has retained Ward 37 in Soshanguve which became vacant after ANC councillor Siphiwe Montlha was murdered earlier this year.

Despite the low voter turnout of 26.98% on Wednesday in the ward with 17 078 registered voters, the ANC still garnered 62.19% of the votes.

Montlha, who had been ward councillor since 2011 and was re-elected in 2016 with 66.27%, was gunned down in Block GG after attending an ANC meeting in May this year.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini told News24 on Wednesday that investigations into the murder of Montlha were ongoing and that no arrests had been made.

"However, police are still following several leads that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrator(s)," Dlamini said.

At the time of the shooting, Dlamini said Montlha had gone to a construction site, where he was accosted by two men. The motive for the attack remains unknown.

'We are still doing fine'

Speaking about retaining the ward, Tshwane ANC spokesperson Yabo Bafuze told News24 that the by-election win was an affirmation that voters still trusted the ANC.

He added that the party not only managed to retain the ward, but did so with a majority of the votes, despite the voter turnout being low.

"As a benchmark, it shows we are still doing fine in our stronghold," Bafuze said.

The new Ward 37 councillor is Saki Ntohla.

The EFF, which was convinced that it would win the ward, made inroads with 26.05% of the vote compared to 22.92% in 2016.

The EFF in Tshwane told News24 on Wednesday that it would win the ward with an outright majority.

EFF secretary in Tshwane Nqobile Mhlongo said most people who came to vote on Wednesday morning had told party representatives that they had voted for them.

"Even before they vote, they say they are voting for EFF and voting [for] change," said Mhlongo.

The DA also managed to increase its footprint, receiving 10.87% of Wednesday's votes compared to the 8.75% the party got in the 2016 local government elections.

Source: News24