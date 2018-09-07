Lagos — THE Lagos State Government, Thursday, disclosed that half of the plastic waste dumped into ocean bodies in Nigeria emanated from the state.

Commissioner for the Environment, Mr. Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti, disclosed this at the launch of Lagos Waterfront Clean-up initiative at Ibeshe Waterfront in Ikorodu, Lagos.

He said: "It would be safe to infer that more than half of these quantities emanated from Lagos, being the most populated of the country's Coastal States.

"The menace of plastic wastes and the attendant impacts on the aquatic environment has without doubt become a global concern which obviously was why the United Nations, this year, dedicated both the Earth Day and the World Environment Day celebrations to addressing plastic pollution.

"You will all agree with me that the Lagos Lagoon and the other Lagoons, rivers and streams have all had their shares of pollution and degradation ranging from deliberate dumping of wastes and untreated sewage to discharge of untreated effluents."