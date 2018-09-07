Africa: Hamisa Hits Back At Diamond Over Witchcraft Allegations

Photo: Nairobi News

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz and model Hamisa Mobetto.

The bitter fallout between Tanzanian artiste Diamond Platnumz and Hamisa Mobetto has taken a new twist after the video vixen told off her one time lover over witchcraft allegations.

While responding to shocking claims by Diamond that she has been using witchcraft to lure him into marriage, Hamisa has told the musician to stop the dubious allegations.

Speaking through her spokesperson and brand advisor, Beatrice Ndungu, Hamisa rubbished Diamond's allegations saying she is only focused on her businesses.

"Hamisa is a very strong person and has been through a lot and this is just among the many issues she has had to persevere and moved on. She knows when to respond and when not to," Ndungu said.

"People will always talk, say this and that and it will never end. This is a passing glance and she is focusing more on business, on her brand," Ndungu added.

On Tuesday Diamond lashed out at Hamisa over a leaked voice note said to be of Hamisa in a conversation with a witch doctor.

HAMISA'S FRUSTRATIONS

In the voice note, Hamisa appears to express her frustrations with a man (Diamond) she has been in love with for over a decade but who is always in and out of her life.

She also states that all she wants is for the witch doctor to help her in settling down with Diamond once and for all.

Hamisa's response come shortly after she blocked the bongo flava on her social media accounts.