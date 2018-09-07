7 September 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Africa: Hamisa Hits Back At Diamond Over Witchcraft Allegations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz and model Hamisa Mobetto.
By Thomas Matiko

The bitter fallout between Tanzanian artiste Diamond Platnumz and Hamisa Mobetto has taken a new twist after the video vixen told off her one time lover over witchcraft allegations.

While responding to shocking claims by Diamond that she has been using witchcraft to lure him into marriage, Hamisa has told the musician to stop the dubious allegations.

Speaking through her spokesperson and brand advisor, Beatrice Ndungu, Hamisa rubbished Diamond's allegations saying she is only focused on her businesses.

"Hamisa is a very strong person and has been through a lot and this is just among the many issues she has had to persevere and moved on. She knows when to respond and when not to," Ndungu said.

"People will always talk, say this and that and it will never end. This is a passing glance and she is focusing more on business, on her brand," Ndungu added.

On Tuesday Diamond lashed out at Hamisa over a leaked voice note said to be of Hamisa in a conversation with a witch doctor.

HAMISA'S FRUSTRATIONS

In the voice note, Hamisa appears to express her frustrations with a man (Diamond) she has been in love with for over a decade but who is always in and out of her life.

She also states that all she wants is for the witch doctor to help her in settling down with Diamond once and for all.

Hamisa's response come shortly after she blocked the bongo flava on her social media accounts.

Kenya

Okoth Obado and Sharon Otieno - Murder Plot Thickens

National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi on Thursday confirmed that he introduced Nation journalist Barrack Oduor to… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.