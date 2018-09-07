Zimbabwe: Busiswa to Perform At Alex Sports Club

As the great trek of South African artistes continues, gqom and kwaito music star Busiswa Gqulu will tomorrow perform at Steward Bank's Kanzatu-nzatu charity benefit at Alexandra Sports Club.

The "Lahla" hit-maker will join her fellow countrymen who have been staging shows in the country of late.

First it was Oskido, then came Nasty C, Shekhainah, before Zahara headlined the annual Solo Festival last weekend.

She will share the stage with local stars including dancehall king Winky D, gospel musician Mathias Mhere and Andy Muridzo.

Hot on the heels of a successful Canadian tour, Winky D will be there to please his local fans. He will be armed with a huge selection of songs from years in the industry.

It is rumoured that he has been working on summer-themed singles which are expected to be part of his set.

Muridzo, a great performer who has been doing well since he quit Jah Prayzah's Military Touch Movement (MTM) earlier this year, has confirmed his participation.

"I'm certainly participating, and bringing my 'A' game. I know the show has great performers but I'm sure I've already proven myself as one too," he said.

Muridzo encouraged people to come to the show.

"Come through and support the less fortunate. I'm promising fireworks as usual so people should come with their dancing shoes because the dancefloor will be hot, there will not be any spot to stand," he said.

The family event will start at 9am running until 6.30 in the evening.

It will feature different activities including games such as tug of war, musical chairs, eating competition, and a dance-off completion. Jumping castles will also be available for children.