7 September 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Busiswa to Perform At Alex Sports Club

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Instagram
...
By Kundai Marunya

As the great trek of South African artistes continues, gqom and kwaito music star Busiswa Gqulu will tomorrow perform at Steward Bank's Kanzatu-nzatu charity benefit at Alexandra Sports Club.

The "Lahla" hit-maker will join her fellow countrymen who have been staging shows in the country of late.

First it was Oskido, then came Nasty C, Shekhainah, before Zahara headlined the annual Solo Festival last weekend.

She will share the stage with local stars including dancehall king Winky D, gospel musician Mathias Mhere and Andy Muridzo.

Hot on the heels of a successful Canadian tour, Winky D will be there to please his local fans. He will be armed with a huge selection of songs from years in the industry.

It is rumoured that he has been working on summer-themed singles which are expected to be part of his set.

Muridzo, a great performer who has been doing well since he quit Jah Prayzah's Military Touch Movement (MTM) earlier this year, has confirmed his participation.

"I'm certainly participating, and bringing my 'A' game. I know the show has great performers but I'm sure I've already proven myself as one too," he said.

Muridzo encouraged people to come to the show.

"Come through and support the less fortunate. I'm promising fireworks as usual so people should come with their dancing shoes because the dancefloor will be hot, there will not be any spot to stand," he said.

The family event will start at 9am running until 6.30 in the evening.

It will feature different activities including games such as tug of war, musical chairs, eating competition, and a dance-off completion. Jumping castles will also be available for children.

Zimbabwe

Mnangangwa Announces Cabinet

President Mnangagwa has appointed 20 member Cabinet ministers and their deputies who will be sworn in on Monday. Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.