Cameroon: Peace Restoration in NW, SW - Musonge, AU Envoys Exchange Ideas

Prof. Tehindrazanarivelo Djacoba Alain and Solomon Olamuyiwa Oluwafemi of the African Union Commission were at the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism, Wednesday September 5, 2018.

Adelegation of the Africa Union (AU) Commission has met with officials of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism (NCPBM).

Prof. Tehindrazanarivelo Djacoba Alain, Madagascar Ambassador to the AU and Solomon Olamuyiwa Oluwafemi of the AU's Department of Political Affairs were received in audience on Wednesday September 5, 2018, by the President of NCPBM, Peter Mafany Musonge.

On hand were Oumarou Djika, Vice President of NCPBM and Dr. Chi Asafor Cornelius, Secretary General of NCPBM. After an intense working session, Ambassador Tehindrazanarivelo told reporters they were honoured to have been received by Musonge.

It emerged that the officials had exchanged ideas on the contribution of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism and other efforts at resolving the long-drawn socio-political upheaval which has claimed lives and damaged the economy of the North West and South West Regions.

"This institution is a positive signal for us to find a long term solution to the problem. We are here mainly to evaluate the emergency response - how the African Union could support," Tehindrazanarivelo said. He noted that the move follows the visit to Cameroon of the AU Commission Chair, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

According to the AU envoy, the continental body will go beyond just supporting an emergency humanitarian response plan put in place by the government. "We have to find a way how the African Union could support a long term answer. Our understanding is that the Bilingualism Commission is one of the answers. So it was important for me to come to the Commission and know its functioning and know how we can support," Tehindrazanarivelo disclosed.

He said the AU has many mechanisms and its Department of Political Affairs will look into it. It should be recalled NCPBM was created by a presidential decree of January 23, 2017. The Commission is tasked principally with promoting bilingualism and multiculturalism in the country with a view to maintaining peace, consolidating the country's national unity and strengthening its people's willingness and day-to-day experience with respect to living together.