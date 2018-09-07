Comoros/Cameroon: 2019 Afcon - Indomitable Lions En Route to Moroni

After training in Kenya, the team is expected to travel to Comoros this afternoon where they will play against Les Coelacantes of Comoros on Saturday September 8, 2018.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will clash with Les Coelacantes of Comoros on Saturday September 8, 2018 at the Mitsamiouli Stadium some 40km away from the capital. The match is one of the Group B away leg qualifiers for the 2019 AFCON.

In order to prepare ahead of the encounter, the Lions had a four-day training camp in Nairobi, Kenya. The Lions trained twice daily at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, working out winning strategies under the supervision of Head coach Clarence Seedorf.

The training camp is the first for the squad under Head coach Clarence Seedorf and Patrick Kluivert. Reports from Nairobi say, yesterday September 5, 2018 the Lions trained at the Kasarani Stadium in the morning and the second training session took place in the afternoon at Camp Toyoyo Stadium which has synthetic grass just like the one in Mitsamiouli where the match will take place. Today, the Lions will have their last training session in the morning before flying out to Comoros in the afternoon.

In all, 22 Lions will be defending the colours of Cameroon in Comoros. Out of the 23, players called to camp by coach Seedorf, Felix Eboa Eboa and Adrien Tamaze failed to show up for the training camp. Eboa Eboa was replaced by Joyskim Dawa who plies his trade in Ukraine. Tamaze did not indicate his absence on time so that he could be replaced.

Two U23 Lions, Pe Akono Pierre, 18, midfielder, Eding Sport FC and Stéphane Zobo, 18, Toulouse FC forward are also part of the squad. Meanwhile the Les Coelacantes of Comoros are training hard in the capital Moroni who has been managing the team since 2014. Coach Amir Abou will be counting on the talents of Grenoble's midfielder, Youssouf M'Changama and others.

The objective of the team is to win the encounter and secure a comfortable position in their group. Cameroon, who are the AFCON defending champions and the 2019 hosts, edged Morocco 1-0 at home in their first group match.

In the other fixture of the group, Malawi beat Comoros by the same score. As hosts, Cameroon automatically qualifies for the tournament and only uses the games for preparation purposes.