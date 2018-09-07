Kenya: Willy Paul Bashed for Claiming That Diamond Copied His New Hairstyle

Kenyan Gospel singer Willy Paul has found himself on the receiving end of harsh criticism after suggesting that Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz copied his new hairstyle.

Willy Paul shared a picture of himself on social media with his new hairdo. The Njiwa hitmaker opted to grow long dreadlocks at the crown of his head shaving the hair on the sides of his head.

"New look and they just copied me again," posted Willy Paul.

View this post on Instagram

#newlook.. and they just copied me again..

A post shared by W.I.L.L.Y.P.O.Z.Z.E.E (@willy.paul.msafi) on Sep 5, 2018 at 5:59am PDT

Although Willy Paul did not directly mention Diamond on his post, fans were quick to read between the lines of what he was insinuating.

Diamond has been making headlines after debuting his new Mohawk look, spotting braids at the crown of his head and shaving the sides.

Some members of the online community were offended by the look saying that it gave him a girly look.

"Unaboo na hio hairstyle," said md.fier_shakzy.

"Chibu dangotee copied this time," wrote bryanwasike_

"Someone please tell pozee gazelles don't play where Lions are," commented oscar_biutah.

"hahahaa willy sasa unadai diamond amekucopy ama?" asked oscar_august7.

"huyu amechanganyikiwa,,,,still out here looking for cheap recognition," said evans.mc.odi.

"Imekubali! But stop saying they copied you.. Whoever they're. You sound like a little girl And please don't cry over it," said thandi_3.