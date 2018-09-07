Kenya: Government Deports Racist Chinese Man

The Chinese national who was arrested for insulting Kenyans and President Uhuru Kenyatta has been deported.

Liu Jiaqi was deported on Thursday afternoon and a photo of him being searched at the airport shared by the immigration department.

He was arrested on Thursday morning and his work permit cancelled awaiting processing for deportation.

Liu Jiaqi's arrest came after a video of him insulting Kenyans and President Kenyatta went viral on Wednesday evening.

The Chinese embassy in Kenya however reacted by saying that Liu Jiaqi's sentiments did not represent the opinion of other Chinese people.

UPDATE:

LIU JIAQI a Chinese National who was arrested due to his RACISM remarks has been DEPORTED . Via @GKihalangwa cc. @InteriorKE @FredMatiangi #AskImmigrationKE pic.twitter.com/yHJu3azx2i

-- Immigration Kenya. (@ImmigrationDept) September 6, 2018

"The personal talk and personal feeling of this young man does not represent the views of the vast majority of Chinese people. The Chinese embassy always requires the Chinese companies and individuals to abide by the local law, stay and work legally in Kenya, making positive contribution to the friendship and cooperation between China and Kenya," the Embassy spokesman said.

Liu Jiaqi was recorded by an employee at a motor cycle selling company as he said every Kenyan - without exception - is a monkey.

He challenged the employee who was filming to go court saying he had no evidence of his abusive utterances.

When asked why he was doing business in Kenya with all the hatred he had for the citizens he said he was doing it for the money.