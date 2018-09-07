Zimbabwe: Jah Signals Takeover From Jah Prayzah

It was almost maturing into a taboo for Man of the moment, Jah Prayzah to miss out on the line up of supporting acts during concerts that featured international artists.

However, Dancehall sensation, Jah Signal seems to have stroke the right codes to take the fight for "Man of the Moment" title to Jah Prayzah's doorstep following his surprise inclusion on the curtain raisers list for South African hip hop giant Cassper Nyovest's September 22 encounter.

It could come as a surprise that when Cassper Nyovest returns to Zimbabwe with dance-electronic artist, Prince Kaybee, Jah Prayzah born Mukudzeyi Mukombe will not have the priviledge to curtain raise both main acts this time around.

Instead, organizers of the event, Events Evolution, have decided to turn their back on the most sort after Zimbabwe star in favor of the other Jah.

Jah Prayzah recently struggled to appease fans who turned up for another South African hip hop star Nasty C, forcing him to tryout some hip hop lines to entertain an audience that could not comprehend to his usual Gotos and Ndini' Ndamubata.

This time the selected lineup of supporting acts performing at the Glamis Arena on 22 September includes "king of new school" hiphop Takura, hit smashing ExQ, Freeman who is probably there because of his feature with the latter and Jah Signal the crowd pulling factor.

Jah Signal born Nicodimus Mutize surprisingly has no album to his name yet and rides on the popularity of singles he released among them Mubako, Kurisei Kughetto and Sweety.

The pair will be looking to take their brawl further as both will be releasing albums this year

Meanwhile it is important to note that, following debut performances on Zimbabwean soil by South Africa's hip-hop sensation Nasty C and RnB songbird Shekhinah, Hip Hop shows need no aid from the so called crowd pullers as the genre independently attracts sizeable discipleship in the country.