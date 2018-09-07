Kenya/Ghana: Ghana Lays Siege on Kenya From Neighbouring Ethiopia

Like a Leopard that lays siege on its prey from the neighbourhood at sunrise, Ghana's national football team has pitched tent in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in readiness for an affront on Kenya's Harambee Stars.

These two teams will lock horns at Kasarani stadium on Saturday in a contest that will highlight their respective chances of playing at next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

As is fast becoming the norm, the Black Stars have opted to set up camp closer to the battle ground and team coach Kwesi Appiah told Nairobi News on Thursday his charges will come over with the 'right attitude' of picking maximum points.

"So far, the movement and attitude of the players is really good. It is important to treat each game in a special way, and go out there with the important attitude, give them a good game and prepare to win," said Appiah, who led the Black Stars to the 2014 Fifa World Cup.

MISSING OUT

The Black Stars coach, who is assisted by his namesake and former Juventus star player Stephen 'Tornado' Appiah, has already made some bold decisions ahead of the clash by dropping captain Asamoah Gyan and the Ayew brothers Andre and Jordan.

At the same time, there is a return for Inter Milan holding midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah after four years of national team football exile.

Belgium based forward William Owusu is the only new addition to the squad but Newcastle's Christian Atsu will arguably pose the greatest threat to Kenya's rear guard that should consist goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, Musa Mohammed, David 'Cheche' Ochieng, Joackins Atudo and Aboud Omar.

Buoyed by the 5-0 thrashing over Ethiopia in the group's opening game last September, Ghana are considered outright favourites to qualify as table toppers from this pool.

Meanwhile, Stars under coach Sebastien Migne are playing catch up after a shock 2-1 loss to Sierra Leone in the qualification race with an extra slot assured for the second side in this four-team pool.