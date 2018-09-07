7 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Africa: Bafana Bafana's Road to Afcon 2019 - What They Need to Do

Tagged:

Related Topics

A victory against Libya on Saturday will be of great advantage to Bafana Bafana and their chances of qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The Group E clash against the North African outfit will take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium as Stuart Baxter's charges seek maximum points.

Both Bafana Bafana and Libya are on 3 points in the group, with the latter boasting a superior goal difference.

South Africa last year surprisingly beat African giants Nigeria 2-0 in Uyo, while Libya eased to a 5-1 victory at home against the Seychelles.

This weekend the Super Eagles will be desperate to get their qualifying campaign back on track as they travel to the Seychelles.

Teams now have a greater chance of qualifying as there are 12 groups (A - L) of 48 teams vying for a spot at next year's tournament in Cameroon with the group winners and runners-up all advancing.

Baxter will be hoping South Africa can win their next three matches as it would guarantee Bafana Bafana's spot in Cameroon next year.

Usually held in January and February, the tournament will take place in June for the first time following a vote by the CAF Executive Committee in 2017.

It will also be the first competition with 24 nations - previously 16 countries - from the African continent competing for gold-plated trophy.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 15:00 .

BAFANA BAFANA'S AFCON QUALIFYING FIXTURES:

Nigeria 0-2 Bafana Bafana (October 6, 2017)

Bafana Bafana v Libya (September 8, 2018)

Bafana Bafana v Seychelles (October 10, 2018)

Seychelles v Bafana Bafana (October 13, 2018)

Bafana Bafana v Nigeria (November 16, 2018)

Libya v Bafana Bafana (March 22, 2019)

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Child Abduction Videos Appear to Be Hoaxes - Police

Video clips depicting child kidnappings and abductions, which have gone viral on social media, appear to be hoaxes, the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.