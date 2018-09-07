Africa: Bafana Bafana's Road to Afcon 2019 - What They Need to Do

A victory against Libya on Saturday will be of great advantage to Bafana Bafana and their chances of qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The Group E clash against the North African outfit will take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium as Stuart Baxter's charges seek maximum points.

Both Bafana Bafana and Libya are on 3 points in the group, with the latter boasting a superior goal difference.

South Africa last year surprisingly beat African giants Nigeria 2-0 in Uyo, while Libya eased to a 5-1 victory at home against the Seychelles.

This weekend the Super Eagles will be desperate to get their qualifying campaign back on track as they travel to the Seychelles.

Teams now have a greater chance of qualifying as there are 12 groups (A - L) of 48 teams vying for a spot at next year's tournament in Cameroon with the group winners and runners-up all advancing.

Baxter will be hoping South Africa can win their next three matches as it would guarantee Bafana Bafana's spot in Cameroon next year.

Usually held in January and February, the tournament will take place in June for the first time following a vote by the CAF Executive Committee in 2017.

It will also be the first competition with 24 nations - previously 16 countries - from the African continent competing for gold-plated trophy.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 15:00 .

BAFANA BAFANA'S AFCON QUALIFYING FIXTURES:

Nigeria 0-2 Bafana Bafana (October 6, 2017)

Bafana Bafana v Libya (September 8, 2018)

Bafana Bafana v Seychelles (October 10, 2018)

Seychelles v Bafana Bafana (October 13, 2018)

Bafana Bafana v Nigeria (November 16, 2018)

Libya v Bafana Bafana (March 22, 2019)

Source: Sport24