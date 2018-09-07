South Africa: Stransky Urges Boks to 'Do Something Special'

Former Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky presented the team with their match jerseys in Brisbane on Friday and urged the team "to do something special" when they face the Wallabies on Saturday.Australia host South Africa at 12:00 (SA time) at the Suncorp Stadium in the third round of the 2018 Rugby Championship, with both teams determined to bounce back after suffering defeats in the previous round.Stransky, a key member of the famous 1995 Ruby World Cup team, handed the Springbok players their match jerseys in the customary team ceremony on the eve of a Test match. He is nowadays a match commentator for South African broadcaster SuperSport and a keen cyclist.The former Springbok flyhalf shared a few words of encouragement with the players and management, before presenting each member of the 23-man squad with their match-day jersey. "It is always special to be invited into the Springbok fold, this is a very special environment," said Stransky. "As a former player, it is even more special to join the boys; it's a special culture and I am really honoured to be here."I told them to embrace the moment and to go out and do something special when they play the Wallabies on Saturday evening."Springbok captain Siya Kolisi emphasised that the Boks were determined to bounce back from their disappointing defeat two weekends ago in Mendoza."We are excited to play again this weekend and we want to give our best again and really want to win away from home so that we can get back into contention for the competition," said Kolisi.The Springboks completed their preparations on Friday with their captain's run at the Suncorp Stadium

Teams:

Australia

15 Israel Folau, Dane Haylett-Petty, 13 Reece Hodge, 12 Matt Toomua, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Kurtley Beale, 9 Will Genia, 8 Pete Samu, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Lukhan Tui, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Scott Sio

Substitutes: 16 Folau Faingaa, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Izack Rodda, 20 Ned Hanigan, 21 Joe Powell, 22 Bernard Foley, 23 Jack Maddocks

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Makazole Mapimpi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff.

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Beast Mtawarira, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Cheslin Kolbe Rassie Erasmus, Joe Stransky, Cheslin Kole and Siya Kolisi (Photo supplied by SA Rugby)

Source: Sport24