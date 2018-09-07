Kampala — President Museveni will tomorrow address the nation on the current uneasy political situation in the country.

President Museveni who returns from China today where he had been attending the Forum on Africa-China Cooperation in Beijing will start his address at 10am.

The Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Mr Don Wanyama, said Mr Museveni will talk about issues of "national importance."

"I do not want to pre-empt what the President will talk about. But they will be issues of national importance and I encourage Ugandans to tune in," he said.

But the President is expected to talk about a number of issues, including the violent clashes between the Opposition politicians, their supporters, and the security forces in different parts of the country following violence that erupted a day before the hotly contested Arua Municipality parliamentary by-election.

The President is also likely to speak about the two members of Parliament arrested and beaten by soldiers before they were flown out of the country to seek medical treatment.

The Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, is in the United States while Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake is in India for treatment.

Bobi Wine, who was yesterday addressed the media in the US, said he was fighting for freedom, a cause he swore to die.

After the two legislators were beaten and 31 others arrested, Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga wrote to the President and asked him to take action against the soldiers and the police officers, who allegedly assaulted the MPs and other Opposition supporters in Arua.

Assault of journalists

The other issues the President is likely to talk about is the assault of journalists by soldiers and how supporters of the Opposition allegedly pelted his car with stones.