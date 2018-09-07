Namibia: Hospitals Without Food and Equipment

FOOD supply to all Erongo region hospitals was cut off for four days this week while orthopaedic services at Windhoek's state hospitals are apparently in shambles, with the government being blamed for not paying service providers.

From Saturday until Tuesday, Tyetu Trading Enterprises, who renders catering services to the Ministry of Health and Social Services in the Erongo region were not paid by the government to supply food to the four district hospitals at Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, Usakos and Omaruru.

This resulted in hospital staff, businesses and local and regional authorities paying for approximately 200 patients per day to have three meals per day.

"We are human beings, and we cannot leave somebody to die of hunger. The staff of the hospitals took out of their own pockets to help where they could, and from Monday we got help from the governor, municipalities and businesses. It is serious action," said acting Erongo regional health director Dr Amir Shaker yesterday.

He said although the situation returned to normal since Wednesday, the concern is that the crisis could be repeated as the supplier was managing from day to day, with no food in reserve.

"All their stores are empty for a long time. When money comes from the ministry they can get supply, but when the payment is late, they cannot supply, and we will come to the same situation," he said.

Shaker said he began a food bank initiative to ensure this did not happen again until a new contractor was appointed.

"The food will be kept in store, and when there is a shortage, then there is food. I don't want my patients to suffer or that we go beg for food for a huge number of patients," he said while inviting donors to contact him at the health directorate at Swakopmund or on his mobile phone at 0812241344.

"I will not accept donation money. Just food, which will be used for all patients," he said.

Tyetu Trading Enterprises' Mika Tjaveondja said he had held the tender since 2013, and that there have been payment problems with the ministry since 2014 when they already owed him about N$760 000. In 2015 the ministry's outstanding debt more than doubled. The ministry now owes him about N$1 million.

"This has been going for a long time, and it is escalating, not improving. It's getting worse," he said yesterday.

He said after the last budget allocation, he was paid some of the money owed him, but then "something got in the way" - the Ministry of Finance deducted 50% of the funds for tax liabilities, which resulted in cash flow problems for the business.

"We have not even paid our salaries yet. Hopefully, there will be something [today]," he said, adding that the contract ends this month.

"If they ask me to continue, I want other conditions of payment. There were conditions that they pay 30 days after receipt, but they never honour it. It's not easy for a small BEE company to supply so many meals while carrying three months arrear payments from the government," he said, adding that "incompetent officials" were to blame for the situation.

As for the orthopaedic services being in shambles at Windhoek's state hospitals, questions were submitted to the health ministry spokesperson, Manga Libita, but no response was received yesterday.

Reports in other media yesterday claimed that orthopaedic units allegedly had no equipment, broken equipment and wrongly installed equipment and that orthopaedic service providers have stopped supplying the units since June because of outstanding monies owed them by the ministry.

Trauma patients are also allegedly not receiving urgent attention - for weeks at a time - while a new opera-ting theatre at one of the hospitals was also not functioning properly.