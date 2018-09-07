Namibia: Shanghala, Amupanda Bury Hatchet

THE lawsuit between justice mini-ster Sacky Shanghala and activist Job Amupanda was struck off the roll after the parties agreed to settle the matter out of court.

The High Court yesterday said Shanghala and Amupanda "settled the dispute between them" and the matter should, therefore, be removed from the roll and each party pay their legal fees.

Shanghala sued for N$500 000 in December last year over social media posts in which Amupanda referred to him as "an epitome and symbol of corruption in Namibia".

Shanghala confirmed to The Namibian yesterday that they agreed to settle the matter out of court.

Shanghala also had "no comment" regarding the terms of the agreement between the two parties.

"The terms of the settlement are exactly what the [court] order says," he said.

Amupanda also confirmed that Shanghala withdrew the defamation lawsuit against him.

He said that he welcomed the withdrawal as this gives him an opportunity to concentrate on other important things.

"The workload is a lot, and I am happy this case has now been removed from my workload," Amupanda said.

Shanghala's legal action in December last year was in response to various statements Amupanda posted on his social media pages.

Shanghala, through his lawyers, last year said the activist on various social media platforms implied that he engages in fraudulent and corrupt activities.

One of the comments the mini-ster referred to in his lawsuit is a Facebook update Amupanda made while attending a symposium on attorney generals in Qatar during November last year.

The Affirmative Repositioning movement leader participated in the seminar in his capacity as a political scientist.

He posted that Namibians were shocked that Shanghala was not a practising attorney, and was therefore not subject to the rules of practice and ethical conduct of practising legal practitioners.

Shanghala in the lawsuit further stated that Amupanda implied that he was guilty of unconscionable and corrupt conduct, and was therefore unworthy of holding the attorney general's office.

The Namibian reported in April this year that Amupnda responded to Shanghala's lawsuit by saying it presented a perfect opportunity to get the justice minister in court "to answer for the lost millions in the genocide matter".

The AR leader in defending the defamation case against him said if Shanghala suffered any damage to his character, it was because of the various media reports involving him in questionable circumstances.

This included reports on the justice minister's involvement in the controversial payment of UK-based lawyers for legal advice to obtain reparations for genocide committed against Namibians during the German colonial rule.