Namibia: Shapumba Sues Ministry Over Land Sale

BUSINESSMAN Erastus 'Chicco' Shapumba is suing the urban development minister for refusing to sanction the sale of 'omatala' land to him by the Oshakati Town Council in 2016.

Shapumba bought the land through his company Mouse Properties, and has insisted that he bought the land - erf 1342 measuring 1,7 hectares for N$2,5 million - legitimately.

The sale was cancelled in March this year, and the council ordered to review the entire land sale process.

Shapumba, according to documents filed at the Oshakati High Court on 31 May 2018, wants the minister's decision not to approve the sale of the land set aside.

He also wants the minister's directive for the town council to re-evaluate the bids for the land to be set aside.

"In the circumstances, the sale of the property to the applicant is lawful and enforceable, and council is required to give effect thereto by entering into a deed of sale with applicant," Shapumba's affidavit reads.

Urban development minister Peya Mushellenga directed the council to "re-evaluate the bids on clearly determined valuation measures and spelt out evaluation criteria, as well as following the laid-down governance procedures and approval structures within the council".

Shapumba in the past threatened to drag the town council to court if it tried to renege on the land transaction.

He is arguing that the transaction was approved in 2016 after the council selected his development plans from among various submissions by other bidders, who have joined the ministry and the Oshakati Town Council as respondents in the matter.

He added that he had already paid the N$2,5 million after being notified that he was the successful bidder for the land, and has also spent around N$1,4 million on developing the land.

Furthermore, in arguing that the decision to not approve the transaction should be set aside, he is disputing the validity of the minister's disapproval, saying there was no indication or proof that the minister had decided against the decision to sell the land.

"There is nothing to indicate in the letter of 9 March 2018 that the minister indeed took the decision as required by law," the affidavit reads, adding that the decision could not be taken by the permanent secretary of the ministry. Shapumba also claims that he was not properly informed about the ministry's intention to not approve the land transaction.

"The minister clearly did not keep an open mind in the decision, which fact was further confirmed by the minister's refusal to discuss the matter at the meeting held on 3 April 2018," the affidavit reads.

The Namibian has in the past published claims that the land was sold too cheaply by the council. Shapumba has, however, refuted such claims.

The land deal has been marred by controversy for some time now. Former urban development minister Sophia Shaningwa once approached then attorney general Sacky Shanghala for legal advice on the 'omatala' deal.

Shanghala concluded that the government could revoke the land deal, and refund Shapumba.

A second legal opinion was requested from Eliaser Nekwaya of Namlex Chambers, who advised Shaningwa that there was nothing wrong with the way council sold the land to Shapumba, and that the process was "transparent".

Shapumba relied on Nekwaya's legal opinion in his argument that he bought the land fairly.

Other business people who wanted the plot included Frans Aupa Indongo, and Chinese tycoon Jack Huang.

Urban development permanent secretary Nghidinua Daniel did not respond to questions sent to him on the matter.