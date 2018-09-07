Namibia: Sticker-Shock At the Pump As Fuel Price Spikes Upward

THERE is no party at the pump for Namibian motorists as the fuel price hits their wallets hard.

On Wednesday this week, the fuel price surged again. This makes it the fourth spike in consecutive months for this year alone. More is still to come, analysts have warned.

To be precise, the Wednesday hike is an increase of 40 cents per litre from last month's price of N$12,55, making many car owners and drivers' pockets become a lot thinner. This is also an increase of N$2,15 from the same month in 2017, which was N$10,80 then.

In comparison with neighbouring South Africa or other countries in southern Africa, perhaps Namibia's fuel prices are still relatively low. But when fuel prices go up, they always have negative multiplier effects, affecting not only the pockets of drivers and car owners, but also spread to other sectors of the economy.

Fuel is said to be inelastic in the sense that the demand for it does not increase or decrease correspondingly with a fall or rise in its price. Therefore, when prices just keep climbing, many who rely on cars and transportation to get to work, take children to school, buy food and goods or just travel for leisure, will feel the pain. 'You got to have gas to reach somewhere,' Americans would say!

In this situation, the poor and the low-income families, who are already hit hard by unemployment, under-employment, starvation wages, poverty and the high cost of living, suffer most with fuel hikes. This is simple: fuel price increases affect the prices of goods and other commodities.

Therefore, this increased fuel price is likely to push up taxi fares, train fares, bus fares, trucks and cargo charges. These increased transportation costs, in return, would push up the cost of food and goods as well. It is expensive for companies/businesses to transport food to their stores/shops. So, to recover the cost, they transfer the burden to consumers in the form of price increases in food and goods.

It is also not unusual for businesses to freeze hiring, retrenching workers, or pay starvation wages in an attempt to save and recuperate the money lost due to the high cost of transportation.

Price hikes also affect regions differently, depending on the distance, and that cost is transferred to consumers, especially those in rural areas who live far from the markets.

The effect does not stop there, but also spreads to the car industry. The increase makes it much more expensive for consumers to buy or operate certain cars. Therefore, they are forced to alter their preference in what type of car to buy, and what prices they pay.

Predicting prices is notoriously difficult. But on the lips of many market analysts is one message: Namibia is in (and if the trend is anything to go by) for a long haul.

A number of factors are behind the hike in fuel prices, which many are perhaps beyond the control of our government due to the knowledge that ours is a dependency economy.

Our sin number one is the reality that our currency is pegged to the weakening rand. The rand is in free fall in that it has depreciated against the US dollar, making Namibia and South Africa pay more for fuel on the international market.

This situation, in return, is forcing Namibia and South Africa to increase the price of fuel so that they are able to afford the fuel on the international market.

Other factors contributing to the rising cost of fuel are that the Organisation for Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), especially Saudi Arabia, have agreed to produce fewer barrels a day, therefore putting upward pressure on fuel prices; market anxiety about the sanctions against Iran, as well as the civil war and violence in oil-producing countries like Syria, Libya and Iraq.

However, most experts would tell you that there is not much the government can do to reduce fuel price spikes due to the nature of the fuel market in the sense that the factors pushing the fuel prices up are beyond the control of the government.

However, I am of the opinion that the government can offset the negative impact of higher fuel prices. This can be done through the provision of social assistance and social protection benefits such as health insurance, unemployment insurance, subsidies on public transport, tax cuts or any other social assistance in order to cushion against the high fuel price effects.

The sticker-shock at the pump is a rude reminder for us that we need to do something about the situation of having an economy that depends on other countries. It is time we invest in research and development so that we can move Namibia away from energy and fuel dependency. Without energy and fuel independence, our economy will be forever at the mercy of the global economy when it comes to fuel prices.

* Ndumba Kamwanyah is deputy director at the University of Namibia's centre for development and teaching and learning improvement. Follow me on Twitter:@ndumbakamwnyah