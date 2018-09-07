Tanzania: Nyerere Name Dominates JPM's Speeches in Mara

Butiama — President John Magufuli repeatedly mentioned Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere on Thursday September 06 during his ongoing tour of Mara Region.

Speaking at a rally in Butiama District, President Magufuli directed the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training to immediately rehabilitate Mwisenge Primary School, where Mwalimu Nyerere attained primary education.

He directed the ministry to raise Sh200 million for rehabilitating the school in honour of Mwalimu Nyerere.

President Magufuli also suggested change of the name of Stiegler's Gorge, where the government is constructing a 2000MW hydro-power dam, into Julius Nyerere Gorge.

"We need to change these names and embrace our own," he said when addressing villagers in one of the villages of Butiama District.

"We have to promote Nyerere everywhere. We have to respect the Arusha Declaration because it brought unity. If we respect that, we will make progress."

He said Nyerere should also be remembered for spearheading struggle for independence in a number of African countries.

President Magufuli also urged Tanzanians to continue praying for Mama Maria Nyerere, the wife of the Founding Father of the Nation, Julius Nyerere, saying she has been a good and caring mother to all.

"Despite of being the wife of the Founding Father of the Nation, Mama Maria Nyerere has never changed her lifestyle. She has remained simple without pomp unlike how wives of other leaders carry themselves," she said.

He has also called for Mwalimu Nyerere Foundation to continue with public education on the history of the founding father of the nation to Tanzanians, especially young people who were born after his death.

Meanwhile, President Magufuli was impressed by the Mukendo fishing projects owned by the Tanzania People Defence Force, saying it was one of the best initiatives.