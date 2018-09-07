7 September 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Government Spent Over Sh90 Billion for Construction of Health Care Centres

By Alex Malanga Amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma — The government has spent Sh93.5 billion for construction of 210 health centers during the 2017/18 financial year, the Parliament has been told.

This was revealed on Friday by Mr Josephat Kandege, the deputy minister of State in the President's Office -Regional Administration and Good Governance (PO-RALG) during question and answer session.

He was responding to a question posed by Mbulu rural Member of Parliament Flatei Masaay who wanted to know, when the government build a health care centers in Maretadui, Maghangw, Endamilay, Dinamu, Geterer and Masieda in Manyara Region.

"In a bid to build health center in each ward, the government is working round the clock seeking for money to walk the talk on the plan," said Mr Kandege.

He added out of the amount Sh3.1 billion was spent for construction of seven health centers in Manyara Region including Mbulu District.

