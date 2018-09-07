Liberia: Justice Minister Gives 21 'Employees' Their Marching Orders

Monrovia — At least 21 'workers' of the Ministry of Justice have been given the marching order by the Minister of Justice, Cllr. Frank Musah Dean, Jnr., this newspaper has been credibly told.

The 21 former workers of the entity, according to reports, were brought in few months ago without the knowledge of Cllr. Dean, who is also the Attorney General of the Republic of Liberia and head of the Ministry.

They were also "employed" with the Justice Ministry against the Civil Service Agency (CSA) Standing Orders, which provide that all matters relating to employment and Personnel Action Notices (PAN) must be approved and or attested to by the head of the entity.

According to reports, individuals, whose positions range from Comptroller, Director, Inspector, Secretary, Filing Clerk, Researcher, Dispatcher and Driver, were among those the Justice Minister told that their services were no longer wanted at the Ministry as they were not considered employees.

A midlevel employee of the Ministry speaking to FrontPageAfrica on anonymity stated that most or all of the 21 persons were brought in by the Deputy Minister for Administration, Madam Nancy Juah Cassell.

"She also brought in her family members, including her sister and brother, Shadrick B. Cassell, Jnr.," our source added.

Responding, Madam Cassell told FrontPageAfrica that she didn't want to comment on her boss' decision "Before it seems like we are in confusion. That's all I can say."

Our MOJ sources had also hinted that those she brought in, their salaries were made high above the regular employees.

In the case of her brother, with this account number -- 2033038252590 -- at a local bank, he was allegedly making US$2,286.00.

There are others who, too, were making "huge sums of money."

A copy of a letter of rejection of Mr. Shadrick B. Cassell, Jnr., from the Minister of Justice, indicates that he was only placed on the Ministry's general allowance payroll temporarily pending his employment, which had not materialized.

"Henceforth, administration by directive of the Minister of Justice/Attorney General/RL., Cllr. Frank Musah Dean, Jnr, the arrangement which brought you to the Ministry is hereby terminated and you are advised to refrain from rendering services to the Ministry of Justice, effective August 30, 2018," Mr. Jarbah Washington, Acting Director of Human Resource, told Cassell, who was there as Probationary Administrative Assistant.