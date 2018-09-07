Uganda: Don't Beg Diamond for Marriage, Just Dump Him; Zari Tells Hamisa

Photo: allafrica.com

Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz and Hamisa Mobetto.

Ugandan-born socialite Zari Hassan appears to have buried the hatchet with love rival Hamisa Mobetto, offering her free advice on how to deal with Tanzanian lover boy Diamond Platnumz.

Hamisa has recently been linked to leaked recordings of her alleged conversation with a witch doctor on how to lure Diamond Platnumz into marriage.

Diamond has since confirmed that the voice in the recording to Hamisa, the mother of his son.

The scandal appears to have captured the attention of Zari who dated diamond for three years until the “Jibebe” hit maker cheated on her with Hamisa.

Zari, in an Instagram post, has adviced Hamisa not to ever beg a man to be with her.

She told her to follow her example by walking out of a relationship in which she is not appreciated.

“Never give anyone the power to ‘choose’ between you and someone else. If they can’t decide, decide for them. Walk tf away and never look back. Go where you’re celebrated. Don’t even explain it to anyone, your journey is yours. NOBODY has to understand it but YOU. Sending nothing but love to you sis in TZ, Now wipe those tears and fix that,” posted Zari Hassan.