Nigeria: Firm Introduces New Drug to Tackle Infant Mortality

With close to one million children lost annually to pre-mature births in Nigeria due to non-availability of appropriate medicine, Thompson & Grace Pharmaceuticals Limited (T&G Pharma) has introduced measures to curtail the trend.

Named Bovine Lipid Extract Surfactant (BLES), the drug is capable of accelerating treatment of pre-mature infants suffering Neonatal Respiratory Distress Syndrome (NRDS) at birth.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of T&G Pharm, Dr. Isaac Thompson Amos, unveiled the drug before paediatricians and specialist doctors at the Canadian Deputy High Commission in Lagos.

He said the introduction of BLES into the country's healthcare system was driven by the company's vision to intervene in the complexities of Neonatal care and lack of life enhancing medications.

He explained that BLES is targeted at saving the lives of Neonates who are very vulnerable at birth due to their precarious health conditions.

Speaking, Deputy High Commissioner of Canada in Nigeria, Mr. Jamie Christoff, said that the commission helps to facilitate trade between Nigeria and Canada, stressing: "BLES is guaranteed to sustain the health condition of children in Nigeria."