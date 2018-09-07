Kenya: ODM Suspends Homa Bay Majority Leader Election to Solve Wrangles

The Orange Democratic Movement has suspended the election of the Homa Bay County Assembly majority leader until further notice.

A statement to county leaders on Thursday stated that the suspension will allow the party to address the matter that has caused tension.

STATUS QUO

Tony Muturi signed the statement, from Opposition leader Raila Odinga's party, on behalf of the party's Executive Director.

"Pursuant to ongoing consultations in regard to the leadership of the assembly, the election of majority leader that was to take place tomorrow (Friday) has been put on hold until further advised," it said.

"As the leadership of the party addresses this matter, we urge that the status quo be maintained."

The orange party last week reinstated Majority Leader Richard Ogindo and deputy Ruth Ombura, and disowned their purported ouster.

MCA'S STANCE

Ward representatives from the county earlier convened a press conference at which they declared that they had ejected the two senior assembly members.

They accused Mr Ogindo of demonstrating poor leadership and disrespecting elected leaders but he dismissed the claims and insisted that he and the deputy were still in office.

The MCAs said the two would be replaced by Kanyadoto MCA Walter Muok and Homabay Town Central MCA Julius Nyambok respectively.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said, however, that the party will convene a stakeholder's meeting to iron out issues pitting the leaders against the MCAs.

"While my office attempts to ascertain the propriety of actions taken by the members, we urge that the status quo be reverted to immediately. This will also avail opportunity to my office to convene a stakeholders' meeting in the next two weeks to iron out underlying issues," Mr Sifuna said in a statement.