Kenya: Former Stars Coach Eulogised As 'Great Maestro'

The requiem mass for the late Harambee Stars coach Sammy Nyongesa was held at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru County on Thursday.

Family, friends, coaches and former footballers thronged the stadium to eulogise the man who played a major role in the shaping their careers.

Speakers, who took to the podium showered him with praises and described him as "great local football maestro", who was able to empower many youth through his exceptional coaching skills.

His widow Ruth Atieno Nyongesa said death had robbed her of a loving husband, who was a father to many.

Atieno recalled how he met Nyongesa at the Afraha stadium during a match when he was still player some 38 years ago.

"Our journey of love began here at Afraha Stadium when I was attracted by his colourful playing skills, where he scored a thrilling goal that melted my heart," said Atieno.

She described him as a "loving man and responsible father who even welcomed many other children to our family".

Many footballers remembered the late tactician as a man who had passion for football and mentor to many players and officials in Kenya.

Pioneer Nakuru Youth Olympic showered their mentor with praises for shaping their careers.

Mr Didimus Munialo, the Afraha Stadium manager who started his football career under the late coach Nyongesa, said the fallen veteran coach had a great vision for Kenyan football.

"Nyongesa had a dream to see Kenyan football feature on major international stages including the World Cup," said Munialo

Mike Otieno a former national team player, said he was trained by Nyongesa who instilled in him positive life skills.

"Without Nyongesa some of us could not be where we are now, it is through his mentorship that we were able to avoid challenges associated with young footballers," said Otieno.

Central Rift branch FKF chairman Fredrick Oliele said the death of Nyongesa is a huge blow to the football fraternity.

Nyongesa 64, succumbed to prostrate cancer on August 24.

The former national team coach started his football career at the Kenya Farmers Association FC in 1974, before joining Bata Limuru in 1988.

He leaves behind nine children - seven sons and two daughters.

He will be laid to rest on Friday at his Ngata home on the outskirts of Nakuru town.