6 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Anne Waiguru Opens Eye Unit at Kerugoya Hospital

By Grace Gitau

Eye patients from Kirinyaga County will no longer have to travel to Nairobi for services following the opening of an eye unit.

Governor Anne Waiguru on Wednesday officially opened the unit at Kerugoya Level Four Hospital.

It was constructed by a Canadian organisation through funds from Standard Chartered.

This is part of an expansion plan that seeks to elevate the hospital to a referral hospital status.

The unit will provide eye check-up, evisceration, corneal repair and cataract surgeries among other specialised treatments.

"The MCAs have approved a budget of Sh400 million towards the construction of a modern medical complex. The new building will have a special ward for eye patients," Governor Waiguru said.

