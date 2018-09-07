6 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: KCB Coach Kamau Sacked

By Larry Ngala

KCB Football Club (KCB FC) head coach John Kamau has left the National Super League (NSL) outfit.

KCB FC assistant coach Elvis Ayany will steer the team during the remaining fixtures of the NSL as the bankers angle for a return to top flight football.

While announcing the departure, the club thanked the tactician for his service.

"We thank the coach for his contribution towards the club. We are keen to continually build a strong squad and tap it to its full potential. We wish him well in his next endeavours." said Paul Russo, the club's patron, who is also the KCB Group HR Director.

KCB FC is currently position four on the NSL standings. With seven games to go before the end of the season, KCB have amassed 57 points, seven points off the league leaders Western Stima.

Kamau was appointed as the KCB head coach on January 11 replacing Leonard Saleh.

