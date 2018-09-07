Kenya: Former AK Officials Cleared of Extortion Charges

Former Athletics Kenya and 2017 World Under-18 chief executive officer Isaac Mwangi could sue International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) for damages after he was acquitted of extortion in doping cases in 2015.

Also cleared for extortion is former AK vice president David Okeyo, who was, however, banned for life from athletics and fined Sh 15 million after he was found guilty of misappropriating funds mean for development from sports apparel manufacturers Nike.

Mwangi was suspended in February 2016 pending the hearing following reports that he had demanded for Sh 2.5 million from sprinter Joyce Sakari and hurdler Francisca Koki, so as to reduce the four-year bans handed to them after testing positive to a banned substance during the 2015 Beijing World Championships.

At the time of his suspension, Mwangi, who was the AK CEO, had been appointed in the same capacity at the World Under-18 Championships that took place last year in Nairobi.

Athletes Ronald Kipchumba, Peris Jepkorir Viola Kimetto, Wilson Erupe, Agatha Jeruto, Matthew Kisorio and Agatha Jeruto accused Okeyo of trying to extort money from them to cover up their doping cases.

A panel of the IAAF Ethics Board chaired by Catherine O'Regan, Kevan Gosper and Annnabel Pennefather ruled that there were no tangible cases at hand to convict Mwangi or Okeyo.

"I shall consult with my lawyers on the remedies available so as to know the fullness of what is entailed. At the moment let me rejoice first," said Mwangi, as he hinted at taking further action, saying he has gone through three years of unwarranted persecution and harrowing process.

"Above all things, I am grateful to God that I have been vindicated. It has not been easy for me and my family and I want to thank my wife, family and friends for standing by me," said an elated Mwangi.

"I thank God for seeing me through this since the truth has finally come out," said Okeyo, who is in the process of petitioning the life ban and Sh 15 million fine.

"The panel has found that the allegations of extortion made against Mwangi have not been proved beyond reasonable doubt," said part of the 62-page ruling.

"In the light of its conclusion, that no breach of the Ethics Code by Okeyo or Mwangi has been established in these proceedings, no discussion of sanction or costs arises," explained the ruling.

The panel formed a positive impression of Mwangi as a witness even though there were inconsistencies in his testimony.

At times he hesitated, but the overall impression he gave the panel was that he was telling the truth.