Kenya/Ghana: Black Stars Jet in Ahead of Harambee Stars Clash

The Black Stars of Ghana checked into the country on Thursday night ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group "F" qualifier against Harambee Stars scheduled for Saturday at Kasarani Stadium.

The Kwesi Appiah-coached side touched down at 7pm from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where they had pitched camp since Monday.

A squad of 23 players led by Inter Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah and 10 officials walked out of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport arrival terminal at 8pm before heading to the waiting bus to their assigned hotel.

"Kenya is home, we severally camp here, we feel free everything is good, the weather, the language and the people too," coach Appiah said.

He added: "We've prepared well, I am trying to know my team and I don't believe in what supporters are saying that I left out one or two key players. Ghana has a lot of players, those not with us now will be with us in the future."

On Saturday's game? "Kenya is a good team, we can never underrate them, I know it's not going to be easy because they play in front of home supporters, but I will put out a team that will give a good show," he offered, in anticipation of his first match in charge against Kenya.

The four-time African champions top the group with three points level with second-placed Sierra Leone, who play bottom-placed Ethiopia in Addis on Sunday.

Kenya desperately need a win to recover from the 2-1 loss suffered in the first round match away to Sierra Leone June last year to revive qualification chances for the continental showpiece slated for Cameroon next year.

INJURY BLOWS

In another development, Harambee Stars vice captain David "Calabar" Owino and striker Jesse Were, who ply their trade with Zesco United of Zambia, are doubtful after sustaining injuries on Wednesday.

Kenya coach Sebastien Migne revealed he wants to mark his competitive debut on a sound note ahead of back-to-back games against Ethiopia in October and November.

Meanwhile, Zambian referees appointed to handle the encounter also checked in Thursday night from Ndola aboard Kenya Airways.

Centre referee Janny Sikazwe will be assisted by compatriots Oliver Gift Mwene and Kabwe Chansa.

The 39-year-old Sikazwe, a teacher by profession, was one of the officials at the 2018 Fifa World Cup held in Russia.

He was in charge of the match between Belgium and Panama as well as Japan versus Poland.