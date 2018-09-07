7 September 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: My wife's Associate was Tortured and Ordered to Incriminate Me - Bobi Wine

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament (MP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said that his wife, Barbie Kyagulanyi’s work associate was kidnapped and tortured by security operatives.

Bobi Wine says that one of the co-founders of Helping Hands, a Non-Government Organization (NGO) run by Ms Kyagulanyi was ordered to agree to falsely testify against him.

"My wife is running a charity called Helping Hands Uganda. Her co-founder was kidnapped and tortured so badly for 2 days to agree to be a key witness that I am being funded through my wife's NGO," Bobi Wine said.

The musician-turned-politician was speaking during a press conference he held alongside his foreign lawyer Robert Amsterdam in Washington DC on September 6. The press conference was covered by various international media agencies and streamed live on social media.

Bobi Wine left Uganda for medical treatment in the United States following accusations he was tortured by security forces.
Kyagulanyi became an MP in 2017, firing up a youthful population and proving to be a thorn in the side of President Museveni.
He was charged with treason last month after protesters allegedly stoned Museveni's car during a by-election campaign.

