Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli, today September 7, has led a fundraising for improvement of Mugumu High School in Tarime Rural constituency.

The fundraising, which started immediately after a Form Five student, Monica, complained about poor learning environment, saw some Sh24.9 million being raised at a public rally.

The confident student told President Magufuli that their school was facing a myriad challenges including shortage of dormitories, books, teachers and class rooms.

According to her, other challenges facing the school are lack of electricity, poor access to clean and safe water, beds, library and ambulance to carry students to hospital whenever they fall sick.

"Our school was established in July this year, but it has shortages of almost everything, which make learning difficult," she said, adding that they have only one dormitory, which is used by both O-Level and A-Level students.

In response, Dr Magufuli said the challenge can be addressed by using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and asked the Tarime Rural MP, Mr John Heche, to explain whether he had issued money to mitigate the challenge.

Mr Heche said he had been contributing regularly for the schooland furthermore pledged to donate some more Sh500,000.

Dr Magufuli himself issued Sh5 million while Minister of State, President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Selemani Jafopledged S1 million, adding that the government would construct two dormitories worth Sh75 million each.

Then President Magufuli said there was a need for every senior government official who was in his motorcade to contribute.

Others who contributed were Director General of Tanzania Intelligence Security Services Dr Modestus Kapilimba, minister for Water and Irrigation Prof Makame Mbarawa and Minister of Works, Transport and Communications Isack Kamwelwe.