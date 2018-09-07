7 September 2018

Tanzania: New Record Label Pili Pili Music Mania Launched

Dar es Salaam — A new record label Pili Pili Music Mania was today launched in Dar es Salaam by Pilipili entertainment with a promise of taking the already competitive industry a notch higher.

The launch which was held at the Hyatt Regency Kilimanjaro also featured the unveiling of one of their signings to the label Finally who also launched his first single 'Go Down'.

The launch of the new single which was produced by Creator was accompanied by the launch of the 'Go Down' dance challenge which will encourage fans to record themselves while dancing to the single with a chance of winning Sh 5 million.

Speaking at the launch Finally said he was looking forward to the support of the public given the fact that he is still a young artiste with lots of potential.

The single though a bends heavily on the traditional Bongo Flava, it is laden with dancehall beats which should make it a favourable club banger.

According to Nilesh Bart the chairman of Pili Pili entertainment has decided to take that route given their rich experience in the entertainment industry which spans almost decade since the company was established in Tanzania.

Pili Pili entertainment's first attempt at signing artistes was in 2010 when they signed Bongo Star Search contestants Faisal and Baby Madaha.

The company has also in the last couple of years produced films that have won multiple awards such as Ray of Hope at the Zanzibar International Film Festival and the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards in 2013.

