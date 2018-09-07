Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has pledged to send Water and Irrigation minister Makame Mbarawa to discuss with Acacia Mining on the execution of a Sh700 million water project at Nyamongo in Tarime, Mara.

Nyamongo has the shortage of clean and safe water although Acacia has been carrying out the Sh700 million project.

According to Nyamongo residents, the project has been implemented at a snail's pace.

"We have to ensure that investors play their roles in ensuring development is attained. There must be a win-win situation," he said in an event broadcast live.