Tanzania: Kagera Sugar Production Up By 391.9 Pc

Dodoma — Kagera Sugar Company increased production of the sweetener by 391.9 per cent in the 2017/18 financial year when compared to 2004/05.

This was revealed on Friday September 07 by the Industry, Trade and Investment deputy minister, Ms Stella Manyanya, during the question and answer session in the parliament.

The deputy minister was responding to a question by posed by Nkenge Member of Parliament (MP) Diodorus Kamala, who wanted to know the benefits of Kagera Sugar Company privatisation to Misenyi District, in Kagera Region and the nation at large.

"The new investor is faring very well, production of sugar has increased from 15,362 tonnes in the 2004/05 financial year to 75,568 tonnes in 2017/18," noted Ms Manyanya.

To date, she said, the company has employed a total of 6,000 people compared to 124 employed in 2006.

Besides, the company serves as a market for 500 outgrowers, who own 5,000 acres of sugarcane.

In the 2017/18 financial year alone, the farmers raked in some Sh3 billion after selling 60,000 tonnes of sugar to the company.

The government for its part received Sh44.46 billion in tax.

Meanwhile, the government has come up with explanation on why Zanzibar-based Mahonda Sugar Factory is not allowed to sell its product in Tanzania mainland.

Industry, Trade and Investment minister Charles Mwijage said Mahonda's production has yet to meet sugar demands of Zanzibar.

Mr Mwijage said Mahonda's annual production stood at 4,000 tonnes against the demand of 20,000 tonnes.

"Mahonda cannot not even produce to meet the demand of Zanzibar, how come they are looking for a new market in the Mainland," noted the minister.

Mr Mwijage was responding to a question raised by Khatib Haji (Konde-CUF) who sought explanation on why the factory's product was barred from reaching the Mainland market.