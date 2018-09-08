Nigeria: Abuja Tremor Not Earthquake - Nigerian Govt

The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Friday assured residents that there was no likelihood of earthquake within the territory and the country, after the earth tremor in Mpappe and its environs on Thursday.

Residents in the Federal Capital Territory were alarmed by the sudden shake of the earth in the the affected areas. The director general of the agency, Abass Idris, said there was no cause for alarm.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, he said the earth-shaking around Mpape and some parts of Maitama district does not imply that the FCT and indeed the country is under the threat of an earthquake.

"We are urging all residents to calm down and be rest assured that the abnormal situation would soon stop," he said.

According to him, the possible cause of the incident may be due to earth tremor which he explained, is a "sign of seismic movement within the earth that was caused by a sudden break along a fault line.

"This sudden release of energy makes the ground to shake which may be caused by stress in underground rocks and may be due to rock blasting and mining activities in the area.

"When personnel of the agency interacted with residents of Mpape and its environs, they gathered that this was not the first time the shaking has occurred but has happened five years ago."

He appealed to the residents of the affected area to remain calm as the agency was doing all within its powers to bring the situation under control within the shortest time.

He, however, said that there was need for residents to relocate to a safer zone during the tremor.

He urged the residents to vacate their houses and take cover under desks or tables and hold tight until the shake is over.

He also said that residents should stay away from windows and objects that are likely to fall and also find a clear spot away from buildings, trees and power lines.

"If you are in the car, slow down and drive to a clear place, stay in the car until the shaking stops."

A resident of Maitama, Victor Okoye, who experienced the tremor, told NAN that he initially thought it was a blast from one of the quarry sites in Mpape which sometime happened but found out that it was not what he initially assumed.

"When I came outside my house, I discovered it was indeed a shaking and a lot began to run through my mind as I thought the end of the world was here," he said.

Another resident in Mpape, Alice Adetola, expressed shock over the incident, adding that the experience terrified her children.

"I held on to my children and began to pray to God for mercy. I even began to think towards relocating if we make it through the night."

