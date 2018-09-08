Uganda: Museveni to Churches - Be Agents of Positive Change

Masindi — President Museveni has advised church leaders and elders to be agents of positive change in order to keep peace in the country.

In his message read by Prof Ephraim Kamuntu, the minister of Tourism, at the fundraising ceremony of Masindi Cathedral Church, the President said church leaders should embark on mobilising communities for developmental projects.

"We count on you to sensitise and teach people the value of hard work and self-reliance," Mr Museveni said.

The President said churches which have been agents of positive change no longer rely on missionary funds for development.

"In the past, we used to rely on missionaries but now we raise our own funds for our projects," he said.

He dismissed claims from some Ugandans that the government has not defended the people's individual rights and freedom.

Call for dialogue

"We shall remain focused on defending people's individual freedom and freedom of worship," Mr Museveni said.

Masindi Kitara Diocese Bishop George William Kasangaki urged leaders to ensure that there is peace.

"If all fails leaders should embrace dialogue to resolve any disagreement," Bishop Kasangaki said.

The President contributed Shs10m towards the reconstruction of the church, which is expected to cost Shs4.6b.