9 September 2018

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Another SA Best for Semenya in Europe

Caster Semenya has broken the South African women's 400-metre record - for the second time in just over a month.

Competing at the IAAF Continental Cup in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Saturday, Semenya clocked 49.62 seconds on the first of the two-day competition.

She ended second behind Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser, as the world championships silver medallist won in 49.32, the second fastest time of her career.

Semenya had previously set the SA record of 49.96 at the African Championships in Asaba, Nigeria last month.

Semenya's African teammate, long jumper Ruswahl Samaai, also forced his way onto the podium for the continental team, leaping to gold in his specialist discipline with a best attempt of 8.16m.

Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece grabbed the silver medal for the European team with a jump of 8.00m.

The two-day IAAF Continental Cup comes to a close on Sunday.

