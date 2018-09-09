Relationships have become more complex and difficult between millennial's and sometimes dating after just a few months, couples may start losing interest in each other.

This happens especially to women.

So how do you make your girlfriend want to spend more quality time with you?

Here are a few tips to help make that special person in your life always want to be with you:

1. Spend the correct amount of time together.

The key words here are 'correct amount of time'. No girl wants a man who wants to spend the whole 24 hours with her. Giving her space is very important. As they say, absence makes the heart grow fonder.

2. Learn her interests and include them in the activities you will do together

There is no problem if you find a girl who likes football and enjoys watching matches with you. But it will become a problem when most of the time when the two of you are together the only thing you want to do is watch football while she maybe wants to go out and enjoy a nature walk at Karura Forest.

3. It never hurts to be a gentleman

As sad as it is to say, the gentleman breed has been killed by the notorious Team Mafisi. Courting has become a battlefield where men have forgotten the art of finesse when it comes to wooing. And it is more than just about pulling the chair for her before she sits or opening doors for her.

4. The little things go a long way

Let's be honest. There is this false expectation that is being sold around that most women love grand gestures. If that is what your girl is into and you are okay with it, then well and good. But I believe the less thought of spontaneous acts usually leave a lasting impression.

5. Always make room in your schedule for her

Prioritizing your relationship and always remembering to spend time together with her is very important.