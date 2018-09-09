Kenya: Lulu Hassan Breaks News On Her New-Born Baby After Keeping It 'Secret' for Days

TV couple Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdallah welcomed their third child a week ago and somehow kept it a secret until two days ago.

But on Thursday Lulu formally broke the good news.

Lulu, who managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps in the first and part of the second trimester, made the revelation on Instagram while in an interactive session with popular Mombasa based actor Dan Sonko.

Lulu revealed that she welcomed her third born, a daughter, last Saturday but only made it public on Thursday eight days after delivery.

It all started with a post by former Tusker Project Fame judge Ian Mbugua. Ian, whose granddaughter is one of the brand ambassadors for Marini Kids, posted a picture of Dan Sonko's son and his granddaughter.

Minutes later Dan Sonko commented on the photo saying "Money shots @WandiaWangeci n @Ian Mbugua itabidi tuongee"

BABY GIRL

Lulu, appeared to have been following the conversation, jumped in by commenting:

"Haki na vile nataka kukupea wangu bure kwa D2".

Dan was quick to reply: "Kama my daughter in law atakuwa anakuita mom Hapo sawa kabisa!"

The news anchor kept the conversation going and in the process revealing she had deliver a bouncing baby girl over a week ago.

"Alifika 8 days saa hii acha nimkuze lol," she wrote.

Lulu and Rashid, whose love story dates back a decade ago in Mombasa where they started their careers as radio presenters before joining TV, also have two sons.