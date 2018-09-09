7 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Traffic Day Zero - Warnings of a Total Gridlock in Cape Town

analysis By Steve Kretzmann

Now there's talk of a traffic day zero in Cape Town. The day the city becomes completely gridlocked and we end up sleeping in our cars, taxis, and buses. It wouldn't take much, Cape Town is apparently already the 48th most congested city in the world, according to the TomTom traffic index. And with only three routes out of town, a rainstorm, a few bumper bashes, and another case of arson on Metrorail would do it.

The traffic day zero concept was touted at the Open Book's Mobility and the city event a 10am on Thursday while the battle to get into the CBD through the morning peak was still on everyone's nerves.

It was the strategy and innovation consultant David Schmidt who applied day zero to traffic. Given how it plays to our fears and creates a good headline, it may be opportunistic, but if you're not one of the very few fortunate enough to live close enough to work to walk or cycle there, and spends large chunks of the...

