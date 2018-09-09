South Africa: Day 4 - MPs Hear of Rands and Cents and (UN)certainty in the Expropriation Debate

analysis

Banks invested R1.6-trillion in property and land in South Africa, and uncertainty would arise over those loans in case of expropriation without compensation, according to Cas Coovadia, Banking Association of South Africa (Basa) Managing Director. That's because, legally, the owner of an expropriated property remained responsible for that loan on the bank's debt book. On Friday as the public hearings on compensationless expropriation in Parliament turned towards rands and cents - and investors' uncertainty.

Friday's public hearings with the dark and grey-suited folks representing banks and business was a very different affair from the previous three days where passions and tempers ran high at times. The dry tones talking fiscal, financial and business certainty and consequences of uncertainty dominated.

Predictably, business and banks were not in favour of a constitutional amendment for expropriation without compensation. The broad-sweep argument of the Banking Association of South Africa (Basa), Business Unity South Africa (Busa) and Nedbank was that reform land and property ownership was crucial, but redressing inequality in land ownership did not need a constitutional amendment as the tools...