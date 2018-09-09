7 September 2018

South Africa: The Race Is On for Cape Town's New Mayor

The race is on to find a new mayor for Cape Town and several potential candidates have already stepped forward.

They are hoping to replace Patricia de Lille, who is leaving at the end of October.

"Yes, I have put my hat in the ring," said Heinrich Volmink, a trained doctor who is a member of the Gauteng provincial legislature.

Hailing from the city's famous District Six, Volmink said he looked forward to sharing what he had learnt in Gauteng if he made it through the selection process.

Brett Herron, Mayoral Committee Member for the Transport and Urban Development Authority, has also applied.

"I have agreed to stand as a candidate for mayor. Cape Town is a world-class city. We must restore the trust and hope that our residents and the world [have] for our city, our government and our country," he wrote on Facebook, with a link to his personal website which specified why he should be chosen.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Dan Plato, fresh from accompanying people from one of his Walking Bus initiatives, told News24 that he was also in the running.

"Yes, I did apply," he said.

Other people whose names were posted on social media were not immediately available to confirm that they had applied. They included Western Cape legislature speaker Shanaz Fernandez and Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson.

De Lille, along with DA party leader Mmusi Maimane, announced her resignation effective from October 31.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said nominations for the post closed on September 3.

Those shortlisted would be interviewed by members of the DA's federal executive and the party must have a candidate towards the end of September.

