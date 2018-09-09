7 September 2018

South Africa: Former Employee of Luxury Cape Town Hotel Guilty of Money Laundering

A former employee of the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town has been found guilty of money laundering and the contravention of the Income Tax Act, involving R960 000.

Ian John Pakoe, a 36-year-old former assistant maintenance manager, appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Bellville on Thursday, Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said on Friday.

According to Nkwalase, Pakoe conspired with his late girlfriend Veroza Ismael, who was employed by a separate company which rendered maintenance services to the hotel.

"They established companies and other entities and diverted maintenance work to those entities without the knowledge of the hotel's senior management," he said.

Both of them were arrested in March 2013.

Nkwalase said Ismael entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the State and was fined R20 000, with an alternative five years' imprisonment.

"She later testified as a State witness against Pakoe before she passed away," he said.

The case has been postponed to October 22 for sentencing.

