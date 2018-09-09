South Africa: Man Arrested After Allegedly Sjamboking Girlfriend to Death

A 37-year-old man has been arrested for murder after he allegedly used a sjambok to beat his girlfriend to death in Kotana Village, Ngqamakhwe in the Eastern Cape, provincial police said.

Spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the man suspected that his 28-year-old girlfriend had cheated on him.

"The girlfriend was fatally injured this morning (September 7) at about 03:00. She was assaulted with a sjambok until she passed away," said Manatha.

He said Ngqamakhwe police traced and arrested the man.

"He will appear before the Ngqamakhwe Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of murder. The identity of the deceased is still being withheld as some of her relatives are still being informed of her murder," he said.

Butterworth cluster commander Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu condemned the murder and praised Ngqamakhwe police for their swift action.

