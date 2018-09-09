South Africa: Eastern Cape Education Dept Investigating Death of a Remedial Pupil Outside His School

The Eastern Cape Department of Education says it is investigating the death of a 10-year-old pupil outside the premises of the Vukuzenzele Special School in the Eastern Cape.

The Grade R learner was killed on Thursday.

Several reports had indicated that he had been strangled, department spokesperson Mali Mtima said.

However, Mtima disputed this.

"The learner passed on from a car accident yesterday afternoon [Thursday] just after leaving school with a school bus. Details surrounding this learner's death are still under investigation, as statements have been made already internally," he said in a statement on Friday.

According to the department, the school boy had a speech disability, which is why he was attending the remedial school.

"The incident happened just after school today [Thursday], minutes after the bus left the school, even before the escort car joined them," Mtima said.

He said officials had been sent to the family to discuss what happened.

Mtima added that learners, educators, family and other officials would receive counselling.

Eastern Cape Education MEC Mandla Makupula had also sent his condolences to the boy's family and the school community at large, Mtima added.

"Our heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this death of a young and precious life. Our department has lost a national treasure and we mourn as such," Makupula was quoted as saying in the statement.

