Kenya: Woman Whose 'Lover' Allegedly Threw Her Husband Off Balcony Speaks On Shocking Death

The woman in the center of a tragic incident at Nairobi's Umoja estate, in which her husband fell to his death from a balcony after finding her in bed with another man, says she has nothing to do with the death.

On Saturday, social media was awash with grisly photos of Dickson Samba lying died at the scene, with speculations rife that he had been thrown from the fourth floor of a building he lives after he busted his wife and her love in bed.

"He was coming from a hangout when he found the two together in bed. He confronted them and a fight broke between him and his wife's lover," said Jonathan Manase who witnessed the incident.

According to him, it is during the violent confrontation that Mr Samba fell to his death.

LOVE TRIANGLE

But speaking about the incident which many believe is a case of a tragic love triangle, Ms Alicia Nyawaga said that there was no way she could have killed her husband, a man she is carrying a baby for.

"How can you kill a man who you are carrying a baby for?" Posed Ms Nyawaga on her Facebook post.

In yet another post, she dismissed the claims that Mr Samba was murdered as has been widely rumoured.

"What happened to him is only God who knows. If he was truly killed, the truth will always reveal itself. This battle belongs to God," she wrote.

