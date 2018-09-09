Kenya: You Should Have Used a Condom, Sonko Tells Politician Who Impregnated Sharon

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has blast the politician who said to be responsible for slain University student Sharon Otieno's pregnancy, saying he should have used protection if he didn't want to take responsibility for the unborn baby.

The outspoken politician, who is never too shy to speak his mind, has also urged the authorities, specifically the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to 'stop playing with Kenyans' and immediately apprehend Sharon's killers.

"Lastly, people have talked about the Sharon issue. The real suspect here is my fellow politician (mentions the name). Shame on you," Sonko said on Saturday while addressing a gathering during the third anniversary celebrations of his late Father Gideon Kioko at his Mua farm, Machakos County.

"The postmorterm has been conducted and I do not know why you fear to say this. The report says she was stabbed six times (Editor note: the report indicates she was stabbed eight times) because the politician asked Sharon to abort the baby and she refused. Why didn't he then use a condom? Shame on you," he went on.

SEVEN MONTHS PREGNANT

"I'm now urging the DPP and Kinoti to stop playing games with Kenyans, the politician should be arrested and charged with murder. He should carry his cross. I'm also telling (head of governors Josephat) Nanok he should not call me to any press conference to show solidarity with any murderer. We cannot forgive such a person," Sonko added.

Sharon, who was seven months pregnant at the time of her death, was kidnapped and murdered in cold blood early this week by people whose identities are yet to be established.

Her body was discovered near Kodera forest in Homa bay County.

Postmortem report has shown that Sharon was raped, strangled and stabbed eight times, including in the stomach during the gruesome murder.

She died of excessive bleeding in the horrific episode that has captured national attention for the last one week.

Nation journalist Barack Oduor, who was abducted alongside Sharon by four men, managed to escape by jumping out of the abductors' moving vehicle.