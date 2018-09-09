Uganda: Mother Narrates How Muhammad Kirumira Spent His Last Day

Photo: Monitor

Former Buyende District police commander Muhammad Kirumira.

Kampala — Saturday, Muhammad Kirumira's last day on earth was packed more than usual with two events he attended before he was shot dead, her mother Sarah Namuddu says.

"I got in touch with him today (Saturday) at 11am and we drove for an event to Katereke in Nsangi," Ms Namuddu says.

"He told me that he had another event along Mityana road. He left me at the event at 2pm and went to the other event along Mityana road," Namuddu narrates.

But what is surprising to Namuddu who said that Kirumira was his third born among her six children, was information from a boda boda rider who gave her a ride from Busega roundabout stage.

"It was slightly after 8pm. The boda boda didn't know who I was and told me a story of how a one Kirumira had been shot. He told me Kirumira was not dead but I insisted that what I know is that when people are shot they don't survive," she says.

She added that she just went straight home and news had already circulated.

At the scene of Kirumira's murder, near Musoke road at Bulenga, his vehicle a blue Toyota Corona had five bullet marks through the driver's seat and then they had ripped through the co-driver's seat killing Resty Nalinya initially believed to be his wife but later clarified by police as being not.

Eye witnesses said that they saw two motorcycles similar to those of police but were numberless.

"Kirumira had parked perhaps to wait for someone. A shot was heard before several others went off," one man said.

Mr. Kirumira first bought a soda at 8pm and airtime from a shop at Musoke road before parking at a place where he was killed, an eyewitness said.

The cyclists left the scene towards Mityana Road while they shot in the air.

Another witness narrated that one of the two on the motorcycles shot in the air several times in a distance of at least 100metres away from Kirumira's car.

"The other men on the second motorcycle had already parked making aiming shots at the car, then the second one came back and they all drove off," a woman said.

Another man says that the lady killed with Kirumira was just getting into the parked car when bullets forcing everyone to scamper to safety.

Little information is known about the deceased lady but some say she operated a Mobile Money kiosk in Bulenga.

Efforts to trace the said kiosk or her home had not yielded fruit by the time of publishing this story.

Kirumira is survived by three children, the youngest being only six months. The eldest daughter is in P.6 at Lincoln Junior in Bulenga.

The school head Mr.Lubega Herbert says; "Afande Kirumira called me on Saturday and asked me to send someone to pick school fees for the children. He told me he needed to pay for the children for next term and first term because he was not sure he would have money in December. So we. Picked that money," he said.

During the last Idd prayers, according to Saidat Nakibinge, Kirumira told Muslims that he knew of people trailing him.

"He has always known he would die anytime. Rest in peace," Namuleme Ratcheal said describing Kirumura as a man who has been social and friendly to many.