9 September 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Museveni Visits Kirumira's Shooting Scene

Kampala — President Yoweri Museveni last evening visited the scene where former Buyende District Police Commander, Muhammad Kirumira was gunned down with his female friend by unknown assailants.

The assailants shot Kirumira with the unidentified woman he was driving with in his Toyota Corona vehicle number UAJ 228V on Saturday night at around 8:00pm in Bulenga, Wakiso District along Kampala Mityana Road.

The attackers were riding on a boda boda like it has been in past attacks on high profile murders.

Hours before he was shot dead near his home in Bulenga, Wakiso District, the former Buyende DPC Muhammad Kirumira sent a congratulation message to Ugandan journalists who had just concluded election of their leaders.

Two months ago, former Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga driving with his brother Saidi Kongo were shot dead in the same way.

In March last year, Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi was also killed by gunmen moments after leaving his home in Kulambiro near Kampala. His bodyguard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Mambewa were also killed.

The Uganda Police Force has issued a statement about the assassination of ASP Muhammad Kirumira.

According to the statement, Kirumira was not with his wife as earlier reports had indicated.

"The wife was not with him at the time. We have known the lady and have interacted with her family," said the Police.

Meanwhile, President Museveni is on Sunday expected to address the nation on a number of issues including the security situation of the country.

Uganda

